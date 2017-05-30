Quantcast

Will tweets help an unusual bird found in Burlington? - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Will tweets help an unusual bird found in Burlington?

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

There was an unusual visitor in the Queen City.

A parrot has been showing in a Burlington neighborhood near the restaurants on lower Church Street.

It's making friends with other birds, but how it got here remains a mystery. It's likely a pet that escaped or some wonder if a college student left it behind. It's eating well, though, including at Darrell Fields feeders.

"It seems to stay right in my area in the area of Church and King. Basically doesn't seem afraid of other birds and the other birds seem to sort of adopted the bird," said Fields.

Fields took to Twitter, of course, hoping someone on social media can help find it's home before it gets hurt or it gets too cold.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.