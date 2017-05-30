Will tweets help an unusual bird found in Burlington?

There was an unusual visitor in the Queen City.

A parrot has been showing in a Burlington neighborhood near the restaurants on lower Church Street.

It's making friends with other birds, but how it got here remains a mystery. It's likely a pet that escaped or some wonder if a college student left it behind. It's eating well, though, including at Darrell Fields feeders.

"It seems to stay right in my area in the area of Church and King. Basically doesn't seem afraid of other birds and the other birds seem to sort of adopted the bird," said Fields.

Fields took to Twitter, of course, hoping someone on social media can help find it's home before it gets hurt or it gets too cold.