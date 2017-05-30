Tuesday's H.S. Playoff Scores

SOFTBALL
Division I Playdowns
#14 Mount Mansfield 1
#3 Colchester 10
#9 BFA-St. Albans
#8 Brattleboro
#13 St. Johnsbury 3
#4 Essex 18
#12 U-32 at #5 Middlebury ppd. to Wednesday
#15 Spaulding at #2 Mount Anthony ppd. to Wednesday
#10 Champlain Valley at #7 North Country ppd. to Wednesday
#11 Rutland at #6 South Burlington ppd. to Wednesday
Division II Playdowns
#13 Vergennes 1
#4 Fair Haven 10
#15 Bellows Falls
#2 Randolph
#10 Lake Region 12
#7 Woodstock 7
#14 Milton
#3 Lyndon
#11 Hartford at #6 Otter Valley ppd. to Wednesday
Division III Playdowns
#9 Poultney
#8 Northfield
#10 Windsor
#7 Thetford
#11 Williamstown
#6 Richford
BASEBALL
Division I Playdowns
#10 Rutland 2
#7 St. Johnsbury 0
#16 North Country
#1 Essex
#13 Rice
#4 Hartford
#12 Brattleboro at #5 Mount Mansfield ppd.
#15 Spaulding at #2 Burr and Burton ppd. to Wednesday
#14 Mount Anthony at #3 Champlain Valley ppd. to Wednesday
#11 South Burlington at #6 Burlington (12-4), ppd. to Thursday
#9 Colchester at #8 BFA-St. Albans ppd. to 4 p.m. Wednesday
Division II Playdowns
#15 Springfield 2
#2 BFA-Fairfax 4
#10 Vergennes 3
#7 Lake Region 4
#13 Harwood
#4 U-32
#11 Woodstock
#6 Bellows Falls
#16 Mill River at #1 Lamoille ppd. to Wednesday
#9 Missisquoi at #8 Fair Haven ppd. to Wednesday
#12 Lyndon at #5 Mount Abraham ppd. to 4 p.m. Wednesday
#14 Milton at #3 Otter Valley ppd. to Wednesday
Division III Playdowns
#13 Northfield at #4 Green Mountain ppd. to Wednesday
#12 Williamstown at #5 Peoples ppd. to Wednesday
#15 Richford at #2 Windsor ppd. to Wednesday
Division IV Playdowns
#9 Whitchester
#8 Chelsea
#10 Proctor
#7 Blue Mountain
#11 Twinfield
#6 Arlington
GIRLS LACROSSE
Division I Playdowns
#6 Champlain Valley 16
#11 Essex 8
#9 Brattleboro 8
#8 Mount Mansfield 12
#12 Burlington
#5 BFA-St. Albans
#10 Burr and Burton
#7 Rutland
Division II Playdowns
#9 Woodstock
#8 Hartford
#10 Stratton Mountain
#7 Lamoille
BOYS LACROSSE
Division I Playdowns
#10 Essex 2
#7 Middlebury 12
#11 Colchester
#6 Woodstock
#9 Rutland at #8 Mount Anthony ppd. to Wednesday
Division II Playdowns
#10 Spaulding 5
#7 St. Johnsbury 4
Division III Quarterfinals
#5 Otter Valley at #4 Mount Abraham ppd. to Wednesday
GIRLS TENNIS
Division I Playdowns
#12 Brattleboro 0
#5 BFA-St. Albans 7
#13 Middlebury 3
#4 Spaulding 4
#15 Mount Mansfield 0
#2 Mount Anthony 7
#9 North Country
#8 Rutland
#10 Essex
#7 Colchester
#14 Stowe 0
#3 South Burlington 7
#16 Rice at #1 Champlain Valley ppd. to Wednesday
#11 St. Johnsbury at #6 Burlington ppd. to Thursday
BOYS TENNIS
Division I Play-ins
#13 Woodstock def. #20 North Country by forfeit
#12 U-32 def. #21 Rice by forfeit
Division I Playdowns
#10 Burlington at #7 Harwood ppd. to 11 a.m. Thursday