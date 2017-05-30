Tuesday's H.S. Playoff Scores

SOFTBALL

Division I Playdowns

#14 Mount Mansfield 1

#3 Colchester 10

#9 BFA-St. Albans

#8 Brattleboro

#13 St. Johnsbury 3

#4 Essex 18

#12 U-32 at #5 Middlebury ppd. to Wednesday

#15 Spaulding at #2 Mount Anthony ppd. to Wednesday

#10 Champlain Valley at #7 North Country ppd. to Wednesday

#11 Rutland at #6 South Burlington ppd. to Wednesday



Division II Playdowns

#13 Vergennes 1

#4 Fair Haven 10

#15 Bellows Falls

#2 Randolph

#10 Lake Region 12

#7 Woodstock 7

#14 Milton

#3 Lyndon

#11 Hartford at #6 Otter Valley ppd. to Wednesday



Division III Playdowns

#9 Poultney

#8 Northfield

#10 Windsor

#7 Thetford

#11 Williamstown

#6 Richford

BASEBALL

Division I Playdowns

#10 Rutland 2

#7 St. Johnsbury 0

#16 North Country

#1 Essex

#13 Rice

#4 Hartford

#12 Brattleboro at #5 Mount Mansfield ppd.

#15 Spaulding at #2 Burr and Burton ppd. to Wednesday

#14 Mount Anthony at #3 Champlain Valley ppd. to Wednesday

#11 South Burlington at #6 Burlington (12-4), ppd. to Thursday

#9 Colchester at #8 BFA-St. Albans ppd. to 4 p.m. Wednesday



Division II Playdowns

#15 Springfield 2

#2 BFA-Fairfax 4

#10 Vergennes 3

#7 Lake Region 4

#13 Harwood

#4 U-32

#11 Woodstock

#6 Bellows Falls

#16 Mill River at #1 Lamoille ppd. to Wednesday

#9 Missisquoi at #8 Fair Haven ppd. to Wednesday

#12 Lyndon at #5 Mount Abraham ppd. to 4 p.m. Wednesday

#14 Milton at #3 Otter Valley ppd. to Wednesday



Division III Playdowns

#13 Northfield at #4 Green Mountain ppd. to Wednesday

#12 Williamstown at #5 Peoples ppd. to Wednesday

#15 Richford at #2 Windsor ppd. to Wednesday



Division IV Playdowns

#9 Whitchester

#8 Chelsea

#10 Proctor

#7 Blue Mountain

#11 Twinfield

#6 Arlington

GIRLS LACROSSE

Division I Playdowns

#6 Champlain Valley 16

#11 Essex 8

#9 Brattleboro 8

#8 Mount Mansfield 12

#12 Burlington

#5 BFA-St. Albans

#10 Burr and Burton

#7 Rutland



Division II Playdowns

#9 Woodstock

#8 Hartford

#10 Stratton Mountain

#7 Lamoille

BOYS LACROSSE

Division I Playdowns

#10 Essex 2

#7 Middlebury 12

#11 Colchester

#6 Woodstock

#9 Rutland at #8 Mount Anthony ppd. to Wednesday



Division II Playdowns

#10 Spaulding 5

#7 St. Johnsbury 4



Division III Quarterfinals

#5 Otter Valley at #4 Mount Abraham ppd. to Wednesday

GIRLS TENNIS

Division I Playdowns

#12 Brattleboro 0

#5 BFA-St. Albans 7

#13 Middlebury 3

#4 Spaulding 4

#15 Mount Mansfield 0

#2 Mount Anthony 7

#9 North Country

#8 Rutland

#10 Essex

#7 Colchester

#14 Stowe 0

#3 South Burlington 7

#16 Rice at #1 Champlain Valley ppd. to Wednesday

#11 St. Johnsbury at #6 Burlington ppd. to Thursday

BOYS TENNIS

Division I Play-ins

#13 Woodstock def. #20 North Country by forfeit

#12 U-32 def. #21 Rice by forfeit



Division I Playdowns

#10 Burlington at #7 Harwood ppd. to 11 a.m. Thursday