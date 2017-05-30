Quantcast

Tuesday's H.S. Playoff Scores

SOFTBALL

Division I Playdowns

#14 Mount Mansfield 1
#3 Colchester 10

#9 BFA-St. Albans 
#8 Brattleboro 

#13 St. Johnsbury 3
#4 Essex 18

#12 U-32 at #5 Middlebury ppd. to Wednesday

#15 Spaulding at #2 Mount Anthony ppd. to Wednesday

#10 Champlain Valley at #7 North Country ppd. to Wednesday

#11 Rutland at #6 South Burlington ppd. to Wednesday


Division II Playdowns

#13 Vergennes 1
#4 Fair Haven 10

#15 Bellows Falls 
#2 Randolph 

#10 Lake Region 12
#7 Woodstock 7

#14 Milton 
#3 Lyndon 

#11 Hartford at #6 Otter Valley ppd. to Wednesday


Division III Playdowns

#9 Poultney
#8 Northfield 

#10 Windsor 
#7 Thetford 

#11 Williamstown
#6 Richford 

BASEBALL

Division I Playdowns

#10 Rutland 2
#7 St. Johnsbury  0

#16 North Country 
#1 Essex 

#13 Rice 
#4 Hartford

#12 Brattleboro at #5 Mount Mansfield ppd.

#15 Spaulding at #2 Burr and Burton ppd. to Wednesday

#14 Mount Anthony at #3 Champlain Valley ppd. to Wednesday

#11 South Burlington at #6 Burlington (12-4), ppd. to Thursday

#9 Colchester at #8 BFA-St. Albans ppd. to 4 p.m. Wednesday


Division II Playdowns

#15 Springfield 2
#2 BFA-Fairfax  4

#10 Vergennes 3
#7 Lake Region 4

#13 Harwood 
#4 U-32 

#11 Woodstock 
#6 Bellows Falls 

#16 Mill River at #1 Lamoille ppd. to Wednesday

#9 Missisquoi at #8 Fair Haven ppd. to Wednesday

#12 Lyndon at #5 Mount Abraham ppd. to 4 p.m. Wednesday

#14 Milton at #3 Otter Valley ppd. to Wednesday


Division III Playdowns

#13 Northfield at #4 Green Mountain ppd. to Wednesday

#12 Williamstown at #5 Peoples ppd. to Wednesday

#15 Richford at #2 Windsor ppd. to Wednesday


Division IV Playdowns

#9 Whitchester 
#8 Chelsea 

#10 Proctor 
#7 Blue Mountain 

#11 Twinfield
#6 Arlington 

GIRLS LACROSSE

Division I Playdowns

#6 Champlain Valley 16
#11 Essex 8

#9 Brattleboro 8
#8 Mount Mansfield 12

#12 Burlington 
#5 BFA-St. Albans 

#10 Burr and Burton
#7 Rutland 


Division II Playdowns

#9 Woodstock 
#8 Hartford 

#10 Stratton Mountain 
#7 Lamoille 

BOYS LACROSSE

Division I Playdowns

#10 Essex 2
#7 Middlebury 12

#11 Colchester 
#6 Woodstock 

#9 Rutland at #8 Mount Anthony ppd. to Wednesday


Division II Playdowns

#10 Spaulding 5
#7 St. Johnsbury 4


Division III Quarterfinals

#5 Otter Valley at #4 Mount Abraham ppd. to Wednesday

GIRLS TENNIS

Division I Playdowns

#12 Brattleboro 0
#5 BFA-St. Albans 7 

#13 Middlebury 3
#4 Spaulding 4 

#15 Mount Mansfield 0
#2 Mount Anthony 7

#9 North Country
#8 Rutland 

#10 Essex 
#7 Colchester 

#14 Stowe 0
#3 South Burlington 7

#16 Rice at #1 Champlain Valley ppd. to Wednesday

#11 St. Johnsbury at #6 Burlington ppd. to Thursday

BOYS TENNIS

Division I Play-ins

#13 Woodstock def. #20 North Country by forfeit

#12 U-32 def. #21 Rice by forfeit


Division I Playdowns

#10 Burlington at #7 Harwood ppd. to 11 a.m. Thursday

