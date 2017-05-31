New crash data shows accidents on North Avenue are down

If you live in the New North End or travel that way, you have some extra time to fill out a survey and let leaders know what you think of the changes on the road.

Channel 3 found out that there was a glitch that shutdown the website run by Castleton Polling Institute.

That's why they've added five days, which gives you until June 4th, to get it done.

Even before that survey is finished, there is some new crash data since the lanes were changed on the north end.

Burlington Police say, the number of crashes are down in this area over the last ten months.

That's when the city came in and went from four lanes to three, with a center turning lane and bike lanes.

"It's made traffic worse," says Karen Rowell.

Rowell has been driving North Ave for years.

She's right according to Burlington Public Works.

"I know travel on the corridor is slightly longer than before. I don't have the numbers from the spring yet, but in the fall we notice a minute or two of added traffic," says Chapin Spencer, Burlington Public Works.

So, you may be waiting longer, but Burlington Police say, this road has gotten safer in the last ten months.

From Washington Street to Plattsburgh Ave, police say, there were 45 crashes the year before the pilot program.

Since the lane changes, that number is down to 31.

In the area Burlington Police say is the most congested, Shore Road to Route 127, crashes dropped from 26 to 19.

Rowell says, she's not buying it and she's not the only one. She says, Chapin Spencer has gotten facts wrong in the past, like the number of bikers who use this road. We asked him about the claims that the numbers don't add up.

"Did you manipulate data?" asks Alex Hirsch, reporter.

"Unequivocally, I have not adjusted data," says Spencer.

Here's one of the big complaints:

Drivers say, when you're on a side street and taking a left onto North Ave, it takes forever.

We decided to give it a try.

We did it at a peak traffic times, 7:30 in the morning.

It took us 48 seconds to make the left onto North Ave.

And, what about other people up by route 127 where things really get backed up?

We timed a mini-van from when it stopped at the stop sign to how long it took to merge on to north avenue. It took 27 seconds.

Not even as long as it took Channel 3.

"I really don't care about your experience driving out here," says Rowell.

"A number people have reported it has been less stressful and less dangerous," says Spencer.

As for those crashes, Police say, they've only been collecting crash for for ten months.

They admit, they'll get an even better snapshot of how this is all working when they have more time and more data collected.

As for that survey that Burlington residents need to finish up by June 4th, Public Works will get the survey data from Castleton Polling Institute and present the survey data, and the traffic data and crash data to the city council June 26.