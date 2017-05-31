Senate set to take up $11.8 billion, two-year state budget

By HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Senate is expected to vote on an $11.8 billion, two-year budget plan that some Republicans say spends too much, while Democrats argue it doesn't go far enough.

The vote Wednesday comes after the House failed to pass its own version of the budget last month. The House could concur with the Senate version or request a committee of conference to provide its input.

Thursday is the last day for the House and Senate to act on bills that originated in the opposite chamber. The Senate is set to meet on Wednesday and Thursday, while the House is in session Thursday.

The deadline to act on all committee of conference reports is June 22.

