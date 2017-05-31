Police chief named advisor on addiction, behavioral health

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu has named a New Hampshire police chief to oversee the state's response to the ongoing drug crisis.

The Republican governor named David Mara, interim chief in Portsmouth, and former police chief in Manchester, to be the Governor's Advisor on Addiction and Behavioral Health.

Mara succeeds James Vara, who's been promoted to serve as chief of staff to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald. Vara's appointment must be reviewed and approved at the Executive Council meeting scheduled on June 7.

Sununu said Mara has seen firsthand "the impact of drug misuse and the importance of solving our mental health crisis." He has over 30 years of law enforcement experience.

Former Gov. Maggie Hassan had named Vara to the advisor post last year. He was New Hampshire's top drug prosecutor.

