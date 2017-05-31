Copy-Vermont selected for national health care partnership

Quantcast

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A health care community in northern Vermont is joining a national initiative promoting holistic health partnerships.

The Caledonia and South Essex Accountable Health Community is one of five communities around the country that has been selected to be part of the Bridging Health Initiative, which is designed to take the emphasis off acute treatment of illness.

WVPS-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2rmEhYj ) the new focus for these five communities will be community care and prevention.

Jim Hester, an advisor for states working on the Bridging Health Initiative, says actual medical care only accounts for about 10 percent of what keeps people healthy.

