Franklin County teacher accused of lewd conduct with student

A Vermont teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with a student has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Forty-seven year-old Darren Haynes of Georgia is accused of lewd and lascivious conduct with a student at Missisquoi Valley Union High School. "The relationship between the student and the teacher -- there is power and control there," said Franklin County State's Attorney Jim Hughes.

The illegal behavior allegedly started in March of 2016 at MVU when the 15 year-old girl stayed after school for an algebra test. Haynes was her teacher and she says over a period of months he touched her inappropriately on her shoulders, legs and bottom. "We're alleging that it's lewd and lascivious conduct so it is sort of sexual in nature, but we're not alleging any actual rape or sexual assault here," Hughes said.

Haynes is also accused of sexual exploitation online with the minor. Investigators say they had the teen reach back out to her former algebra teacher through Facebook and Snap Chat Thursday to build their case. Court documents contain the transcripts of those conversations.

"What would you do to me?" says the student, and Haynes allegedly replies, "I would kiss you -- the kiss you always wanted."

Much of the conversation is too sexually explicit to share with viewers, but according to police Haynes goes on to say,

"I used to dream about you, I promise if you can wait until graduation, I'll do anything you want."

Haynes opted not to renew his contract at MVU last year, and then got a job at BFA-Fairfax, where police say the behavior continued on social media with the girl.

Court documents show there was a second potential victim. Investigators interviewed a second MVU student who says Haynes would make her uncomfortable calling her beautiful and that he once picked her up without her permission.

Officials say there was no indication of sexual assault -- still Jim Hughes says what allegedly started in the classroom is illegal. "That's the facts as we uncover them, those are the allegations, and that is part of what made us think that this is inappropriate and criminal behavior," he said.

Haynes was arrested Friday at BFA-Fairfax and is no longer employed at the school. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was released with numerous conditions, including not contacting the alleged victims, avoiding any girls under 18, staying away fro schools, and not using social media. WCAX reached out to Haynes directly for comment Tuesday but did not hear back.

Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union Superintendent Winton Goodrich issued a statement Tuesday that says in part, "School administrators had no reason to believe that any impropriety had occurred prior to Haynes' routine departure from his teaching job at MVU. The school maintains and enforces appropriate policies concerning teacher conduct with students."