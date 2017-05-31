Quantcast

2 people rescued from Lake Champlain

PERU, N.Y. -

Two people were rescued from Lake Champlain late Tuesday night after clinging to a boat for more than an hour.

Clinton County emergency crews say they have a homeowner on Coastland Drive in Peru to thank for getting them out.

Rescuers say the homeowner called for help saying there appeared to be a boat in distress.

When crews got to the flipped pontoon, between Valcour Island and the shoreline, they say the people were hanging on and had been in the water for more than an hour.

