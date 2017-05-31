Peru resident helps rescue 2 people from Lake Champlain

Two boaters were stranded on Lake Champlain for hours Tuesday as their boat capsized.

It wasn't until late last night that one lakeside resident heard their calls for help.

Dodie Giltz lives along the shore of Lake Champlain in Peru, New York. Tuesday night she was in bed when a cry for help suddenly woke her.

"I heard this 'help' in a great noise, and it sounded awful and then I put my bathrobe on and I listened again, and then I heard it again," said Giltz.

Giltz and her husband called 911. First responders found a man and woman half a mile from shore, stranded on a capsized pontoon boat. That afternoon they were headed from Burlington to Peru when they lost control of their boat.

"They weren't able to slow the engine down and took a wave head on at a higher speed, and as described, the boat just within seconds flopped right over, and they were in the water," said Eric Day, Clinton County Office of Emergency Services director.

Day says the two climbed back on top of the pontoon and wrapped a deflated raft around them for warmth.

"Water temperatures, or this morning anyway, was 52 degrees, so in the low 50s. It doesn't take very long to become hypothermic if you're floating in that water and having to tread water and work," said Day.

They had no radio, no phone and no way to call for help. After drifting for hours, the waves and wind pushed them in between Valcour Island and the Peru shore.

Keeseville Fire Department's Water Rescue team brought them to shore. The woman was taken to the hospital with severe hypothermia.

"Raining and very windy as well, so those boats you just don't know what's going to happen. I'm so glad that they were able to get her to the hospital and also that we could help," said Giltz.

Officials say she is on the road to recovery and they're both lucky to be alive.

