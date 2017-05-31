Talks underway for plea deal for 2015 Vermont shooting death

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) - Lawyers in the case of a 31-year-old Vermont man facing a murder charge in the 2015 shooting death of a man in Greensboro are talking about a plea deal.

Ryan Bacon was initially charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 68-year-old Lou-Ron Schneider outside his home.

The Caledonian Record reports Bacon pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an amended charge of second-degree murder and a new charge of manslaughter.

Witnesses say the shooting occurred during an argument. Bacon said Schneider had previously shot at him and Bacon thought Schneider had a gun.

Police say Schneider survived long enough to tell Hardwick police that Bacon shot him.

Prosecutor Jennifer Barrett and defense attorney Jon Valsangiacomo met with the judge before the hearing, but didn't say in open court what they discussed. She later said both sides were discussing a plea deal.

