Police chief: Officers won't try to enforce immigration laws

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - The police chief in Lebanon, New Hampshire, says officers will not be used to round up people living in the country illegally who haven't committed a violent crime.

The Valley News reports Chief Richard Mello also told residents at a community forum on Tuesday the department will continue to refrain from asking drivers about their immigration status. He said if someone were to tell an officer they don't have a driver's license, that person would be given a ticket for not having a license.

Mello commented as several people voiced concerns that city police could become more proactive in enforcing federal immigration laws in the wake of President Donald Trump's election.

Mello said the department does main contact with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, and that there are "very few" instances where they are asked to coordinate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.