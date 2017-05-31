Loose livestock causes a wild ride for Georgia residents

A Vermont teacher accused of inapproriate conduct with a student has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
If you live in the New North End or travel that way, you have some extra time to fill out a survey and let leaders know what you think of the changes on the road. Channel 3's Alex Hirsch breaks down the new crash data on North Avenue.
Lawyers in the case of a 31-year-old Vermont man facing a murder charge in the 2015 shooting death of a man in Greensboro are talking about a plea deal.
Two people were rescued from Lake Champlain Wednesday morning after clinging to a boat for more than an hour.
The police chief in Lebanon, New Hampshire, says officers will not be used to round up people living in the country illegally who haven't committed a violent crime.
There's a new scam that's affecting Vermonters.
Truckers have teamed up with law enforcement to get drivers to buckle up.
Gov. Chris Sununu has named a New Hampshire police chief to oversee the state's response to the ongoing drug crisis.
