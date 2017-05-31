Quantcast

Loose livestock causes a wild ride for Georgia residents - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Loose livestock causes a wild ride for Georgia residents

Posted: Updated:
GEORGIA, Vt. -

It was a wild morning for some residents in Georgia!

Several people posted pictures to community forums showing a horse and donkey running around town, through backyards and on roads.

When we called Vermont State Police to see if they had to help we were told the owner managed to corral them.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.