Truckers help with Vt. law enforcement's 'Click it or Ticket' campaign

Truckers have teamed up with law enforcement to get drivers to buckle up.

Trucking companies are involved with the "Click it or Ticket" campaign to help to bring awareness about buckling up.

Companies including Farrell Distributing and J.P. Noonan volunteered to put stickers on the back of their trucks.

Officials say 20 people have died in car accidents so far this year and about half of those deaths could have been prevented if a seat belt was worn.

"This is the best billboard you can have. It's a mobile billboard that says it and we want people to commit to it," said Lieutenant Kevin Geeno, Rutland Sheriff's Department.

"As a family-owned business in Vermont, we feel it's important to be involved in any safety initiative. It's a pleasure to be a part of this with all these other trucking companies and anything we can do to bring safety to Vermont roads is something that's important to us," said Todd Bouton, Farrell Distributing.

The campaign started about three years ago and more than 100 trucking companies are involved.