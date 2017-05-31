Vt. AG announces new plans to combat rising phone scams

There's a new scam that's affecting Vermonters.

Attorney General T.J. Donovon spoke Wednesday morning in Williston about the rise in phone scams in Vermont.

One on the rise is scammers saying that they are Green Mountain Power and demanding money or their power will get shut off.

Donovon announced new posters that will be put up at places like Wal-Mart and CVS where money orders are issued.

"The best thing we can do is build this public/private coalition and be on the offense and push out to the community and raise awareness," said Donovan.

When a suspicious call comes, it's important to stop and confirm before taking any action.

It's estimated that Vermonters send thousands of dollars to scammers each year.

