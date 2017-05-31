Hassan: Modify Medicaid substance misuse policy

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation aimed at expanding Medicaid coverage for substance misuse treatment.

The bill would modify a policy that limits Medicaid coverage for substance misuse treatment to facilities with fewer than 16 beds to allow coverage for up to 40 beds for up to 60 days.

Hassan says no one who is seeking help for a substance use disorder should be turned away because of a lack of treatment beds.

The legislation also establishes a new $50 million youth inpatient addiction treatment grant program.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.