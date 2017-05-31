Police: St. Albans state office building evacuated after bomb threat

Police say there was a bomb threat at the Vermont state office building on Federal Street in St. Albans City.

According to police, a note indicated that explosives were placed in the building and would go off if money wasn’t sent to a specific location. Police say the same threat was sent to a number of unrelated locations in other parts of the country.

Police say the threat is likely not credible and part of larger “false bomb threat scam.”

The building was evacuated and a note on the front door indicates it will be closed for the day. If you have any information call the St. Albans Police Department.

