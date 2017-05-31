Quantcast

Wednesday's H.S. playoff postponements

Here is the list of high school playoff games postponed Wednesday (5/31) as provided by the Vermont Principals Association:

D2 Girls LAX - Stowe Vs. Lamoille - Game time has been changed to 4:30

D2 Girls LAX - Chelsea Vs. Colchester - Game has been changed from Friday 6/2 to Thursday 6/1 4:00

D2 Girls Tennis - Montpelier Vs. Otter Valley - Postponed from Wednesday 5/31 to Thursday 6/1 3:30

D1 Girls Tennis - Mt. Anthony Vs. Essex - Game has been changed from Friday 6/2 to Thursday 6/1 3:00

D3 Baseball - Montpelier Vs. Oxbow - Postponed from Wednesday 5/31 to Thursday 6/1 4:30

Boys Tennis - Middlebury Vs. Stowe - Postponed from Wednesday 5/31 to Thursday 6/1 3:00

