Is a rock crushing operation in Granitville playing by the rules?

There's a new twist in a long-running fight between a group of neighbors and a rock crushing operation in Graniteville.

Lori Bernier grew up in this neighborhood many call upper Graniteville and has lived there ever since. Despite occasional blasting from nearby granite quarries, she says it was always a peaceful spot, until seven years ago.

"Since Northeast Materials Group has come to town you hear trucks, you hear constant noise, you hear it from the morning till night consistently," said Bernier.

NEMG, a Washington state company, leases land from Rock of Ages for rock crushing. It's an operation Bernier says also creates a lot of unhealthy granite dust and constant truck traffic, the kind of changed use that Bernier says requires an Act 250 land use permit.

Bernier and a group of 13 like-minded-residents have fought the operation, going to the Vermont Supreme Court twice. In the most recent split decision the court agreed, ordering NEMG to shut down. But instead of completely shutting down, they moved operations about 3,500 feet away and started up again last month in a different location they claim was not included in the ruling.

"We've gone through this for five years in good faith. We're waiting on a decision right now for this same exact use and this pops up here like it's no big deal, I mean what a slap in the face," said Bernier.

Company officials weren't able to talk with us, but Rock of Ages officials, the property's owner, says they are playing by the rules.

"This is Graniteville, the quarries part of the town. It's a heavy industrial tract and there haven't been significant changes. It's a very small group of people that are having a problem," said Donald Murray, Rock of Ages Quarry.

Murray says they are complying with the court ruling and are waiting for an Act 250 Permit so they can move back to their original location.

In responding to the neighbors' complaints, the Natural Resources Board says they are looking at whether NEMG is following the ruling.

"We would like to be certain we have jurisdiction which we are not certain that we do, and I think that's pre-requisite for an enforcement action," said Diane Snelling, Natural Resources Board.

"We're not asking for any special favors here, we just want them to enforce the regulatory processes that they've placed to protect us," said Bernier.

In the meantime Bernier just wishes state officials could come up to their place to get the full experience as the busy summer crushing season gets underway.

The Vermont Supreme Court last week ruled in favor of Northeast Materials Group in a parallel ACT 250 case. That involved a hot asphalt plant that the same neighbors had objected to in the same area.