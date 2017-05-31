Quantcast

Police: Man robbed Colchester Maplefield's with hammer

Police: Man robbed Colchester Maplefield's with hammer

COLCHESTER, Vt. -

Police in Colchester are tracking a robber who held up the Maplefield's Store on Roosevelt Highway. It happened just before midnight.

And they hope you recognize the man. Police say he had a hammer when he demanded cash from the clerk.

Police say he's in his 20s, about 6 feet tall and is slim.

His face wasn't recognizable and they say he was wearing sunglasses.

