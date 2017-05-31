Police: Man robbed Colchester Maplefield's with hammer

Police say there was a bomb threat at the Vermont State Office Building on Federal Street in St. Albans City.
A Vermont teacher accused of inapproriate conduct with a student has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
If you live in the New North End or travel that way, you have some extra time to fill out a survey and let leaders know what you think of the changes on the road. Channel 3's Alex Hirsch breaks down the new crash data on North Avenue.
Two people were rescued from Lake Champlain Wednesday morning after clinging to a boat for more than an hour.
Lawyers in the case of a 31-year-old Vermont man facing a murder charge in the 2015 shooting death of a man in Greensboro are talking about a plea deal.
A Vermont woman drunk at the wheel ended up off the road and onto train tracks until her car got stuck.
Police in Colchester are tracking a robber who held up the Maplefield's Store on Roosevelt Highway.
The police chief in Lebanon, New Hampshire, says officers will not be used to round up people living in the country illegally who haven't committed a violent crime.
