Police seek arrest warrant in Manchester roll over crash

MANCHESTER, Vt. -

There's an update to a story we told you about several weeks ago.

Police are seeking an arrest warrant for the man they say was the cause of a roll over crash that sent three people to the hospital. The crash happened on Depot Street in Manchester. Police say a delivery truck driven by Gedeon Brezil Jr. of Randolph, Massachusetts pushed a car off the road. Brezil could be charged with gross negligent operation and leaving the scene of an accident. 

