Police: Vt. woman drove drunk, ended up on train tracks

NEW HAVEN, Vt. -

A Vermont woman drunk at the wheel ended up off the road and onto train tracks until her car got stuck.

That's the latest from Vermont State police.

They say Mary Mendoza from Weybridge was on U.S. Route 7 and drove 50 feet along the rails before stopping.

Police found the 33-year-old on the tracks and found signs of impairment.

She will face a judge for DUI charges in June.

