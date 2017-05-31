Quantcast

Is the Vt. Legislature studying issues to death? - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Is the Vt. Legislature studying issues to death?

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

When it comes to comes to the big issues impacting Vermonters, are we studying them to death?

Some critics of the way the Legislature does business seem to think so. It's the subject of Alicia Freese's article this week in Seven Days.

Click here to read article.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.