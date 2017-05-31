Wild weather prompts rescue response at Burlington park

In Burlington, rescue crews scrambled to get to a boat that witnesses thought had capsized near Oakledge Park.

Emergency responders were told that the sailboat's mast hit the water and they weren't sure if it came back up. Turns out it did and they found it safe in Shelburne Shipyard.

They say the people are lucky and it's reminder to heed warnings about the weather.

"At some point people have to take responsibility for their actions, heed the advice of the professionals that monitor our weather, and follow those recommendations," said Deputy Chief Aaron Collette, Burlington Fire Department.

Again, everyone on that boat was safe.