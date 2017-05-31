Quantcast

Wild weather prompts rescue response at Burlington park - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Wild weather prompts rescue response at Burlington park

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

In Burlington, rescue crews scrambled to get to a boat that witnesses thought had capsized near Oakledge Park.

Emergency responders were told that the sailboat's mast hit the water and they weren't sure if it came back up. Turns out it did and they found it safe in Shelburne Shipyard.

They say the people are lucky and it's reminder to heed warnings about the weather.

"At some point people have to take responsibility for their actions, heed the advice of the professionals that monitor our weather, and follow those recommendations," said Deputy Chief Aaron Collette, Burlington Fire Department.

Again, everyone on that boat was safe.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.