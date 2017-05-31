Scott signs racial justice bill

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, signed a new law to combat racial injustice in the Green Mountains.

A diverse advisory panel will have 13 members. They'll be responsible for guiding Vermont's efforts to eliminate disparities in the treatment of minorities.

From traffic stop to arrests to charges to detention, a new panel of Vermonters will be in charge of ensuring every resident, suspect and convict is treated equally.

"There's much more work to be done to address racial disparities in our system. But, Vermont is once again demonstrating its commitment to working toward more equitable, fair and just practices with the passage of H.308," said Scott.

Scott signed H. 308 requiring all police forces to have policies to ensure fair and impartial procedures.

Recent reports show the struggle Vermont has had keeping bias out of traffic stops and even sentencing.

Following the governor's signature, the law will also create a panel tasked with recommending changes to every portion of the state's justice system.

"A vast majority of Vermonters are not purposefully trying to over-incarcerate black men or pull over black and brown men more than other Vermonters," said Kesha Ram, former state representative.

But Ram says the data shows it's happening nonetheless.

She's been a vocal advocate for finding a path forward and says people of color don't always feel comfortable here.

"We want to change that experience so that people of color don't come and say I don't really feel that comfortable going back there," said Ram.

Whether visiting or a Vermonter, everyone deserves to feel safe in the Green Mountain State and proponents of the new law say Vermont is now closer to meeting its ideals.

Most of the new law takes effect Wednesday, but police departments won't be required to have their own fair and impartial policies until March of next year.

The new panel's membership still need to be picked, once assembled, it will also weigh in on how to create a public complaint process and suggest whether and how to ban racial profiling.