Wednesday's H.S. playoff scores and postponements

SOFTBALL

Division I Playdowns

#15 Spaulding
#2 Mount Anthony 

#10 Champlain Valley
#7 North Country 

#11 Rutland at #6 South Burlington ppd. to Thursday

#12 U-32 at #5 Middlebury ppd. to Thursday


Division II Playdowns

#9 Mill River 
#8 Springfield 

#12 Lamoille at #5 BFA-Fairfax ppd. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday

#11 Hartford at #6 Otter Valley ppd. to 4 p.m. Thursday


Division III Playdowns

#12 Rivendell
#5 Peoples 

#9 Poultney 
#8 Northfield

#11 Williamstown 
#6 Richford 

BASEBALL

Division I Playdowns

#15 Spaulding 
#2 Burr and Burton 

#9 Colchester at #8 BFA-St. Albans ppd. to 4 p.m. Thursday

#13 Rice at #4 Hartford ppd. to 6 p.m. Thursday

#12 Brattleboro at #5 Mount Mansfield ppd. to 4 p.m. Thursday

#14 Mount Anthony at #3 Champlain Valley ppd. to Thursday


Division II Playdowns

#9 Missisquoi 
#8 Fair Haven 

#16 Mill River at #1 Lamoille ppd. to 4 p.m. Thursday

#12 Lyndon at #5 Mount Abraham ppd. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday

#14 Milton at #3 Otter Valley ppd. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday

#11 Woodstock at #6 Bellows Falls ppd. to 4:30 p.m. Thurdsday


Division III playdowns

#16 Poultney 0
#1 Enosburg 23

#13 Northfield 
#4 Green Mountain 

#12 Williamstown 
#5 Peoples 

#9 Twin Valley 
#8 Thetford 

#14 Hazen
#3 Randolph 

#11 Leland & Gray
#6 Rivendell 

#15 Richford at #2 Windsor ppd. to Thursday

#10 Oxbow at #7 Montpelier ppd. to Thursday


Division IV Playdowns

#9 Whitchester
#8 Chelsea 

#11 Twinfield at #6 Arlington ppd. to Thursday

GIRLS LACROSSE

Division I Playdowns

#13 Spaulding 13
#4 Rice 14


Division II Playdowns

#9 Woodstock 
#8 Hartford 

#11 Vergennes at #6 St. Johnsbury ppd. to Thursday

BOYS LACROSSE

Division I Playdowns

#9 Rutland
#8 Mount Anthony 


Division II Playdowns

#9 Lamoille 
#8 U-32 


Division II Quarterfinals

#5 Otter Valley at #4 Mount Abraham ppd. to 5 p.m. Thursday

GIRLS TENNIS

Division I playdowns

#16 Rice at #1 Champlain Valley ppd. to 5 p.m. Thursday


Division II Quarterfinals

#6 Otter Valley at #3 Montpelier ppd. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday

BOYS TENNIS

Play-ins

#18 Mount Mansfield 2
#15 Spaulding 5

#17 Burr and Burton
#16 Mount Anthony

#19 BFA-St. Albans
#14 Colchester 


Playdowns

#9 Stowe at #8 Middlebury ppd. to Thursday

