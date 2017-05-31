Wednesday's H.S. playoff scores and postponements

SOFTBALL
Division I Playdowns
#15 Spaulding
#2 Mount Anthony
#10 Champlain Valley
#7 North Country
#11 Rutland at #6 South Burlington ppd. to Thursday
#12 U-32 at #5 Middlebury ppd. to Thursday
Division II Playdowns
#9 Mill River
#8 Springfield
#12 Lamoille at #5 BFA-Fairfax ppd. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday
#11 Hartford at #6 Otter Valley ppd. to 4 p.m. Thursday
Division III Playdowns
#12 Rivendell
#5 Peoples
#9 Poultney
#8 Northfield
#11 Williamstown
#6 Richford
BASEBALL
Division I Playdowns
#15 Spaulding
#2 Burr and Burton
#9 Colchester at #8 BFA-St. Albans ppd. to 4 p.m. Thursday
#13 Rice at #4 Hartford ppd. to 6 p.m. Thursday
#12 Brattleboro at #5 Mount Mansfield ppd. to 4 p.m. Thursday
#14 Mount Anthony at #3 Champlain Valley ppd. to Thursday
Division II Playdowns
#9 Missisquoi
#8 Fair Haven
#16 Mill River at #1 Lamoille ppd. to 4 p.m. Thursday
#12 Lyndon at #5 Mount Abraham ppd. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday
#14 Milton at #3 Otter Valley ppd. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday
#11 Woodstock at #6 Bellows Falls ppd. to 4:30 p.m. Thurdsday
Division III playdowns
#16 Poultney 0
#1 Enosburg 23
#13 Northfield
#4 Green Mountain
#12 Williamstown
#5 Peoples
#9 Twin Valley
#8 Thetford
#14 Hazen
#3 Randolph
#11 Leland & Gray
#6 Rivendell
#15 Richford at #2 Windsor ppd. to Thursday
#10 Oxbow at #7 Montpelier ppd. to Thursday
Division IV Playdowns
#9 Whitchester
#8 Chelsea
#11 Twinfield at #6 Arlington ppd. to Thursday
GIRLS LACROSSE
Division I Playdowns
#13 Spaulding 13
#4 Rice 14
Division II Playdowns
#9 Woodstock
#8 Hartford
#11 Vergennes at #6 St. Johnsbury ppd. to Thursday
BOYS LACROSSE
Division I Playdowns
#9 Rutland
#8 Mount Anthony
Division II Playdowns
#9 Lamoille
#8 U-32
Division II Quarterfinals
#5 Otter Valley at #4 Mount Abraham ppd. to 5 p.m. Thursday
GIRLS TENNIS
Division I playdowns
#16 Rice at #1 Champlain Valley ppd. to 5 p.m. Thursday
Division II Quarterfinals
#6 Otter Valley at #3 Montpelier ppd. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday
BOYS TENNIS
Play-ins
#18 Mount Mansfield 2
#15 Spaulding 5
#17 Burr and Burton
#16 Mount Anthony
#19 BFA-St. Albans
#14 Colchester
Playdowns
#9 Stowe at #8 Middlebury ppd. to Thursday