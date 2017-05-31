Burlington opens brand-new bike path section

A grand opening for the brand-new section of Burlington's bike path!

You might have already seen it, but if you haven't here's what's changed.

"Today we witness this beautiful park," said Burlington Parks Foundation Board Chair John Bossange.

"We really have seen the age of the bike path come into play," said Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington.

The $3.2 million makeover began in 2014. The path was totally rehabbed and widened. Parks were added and hundreds of shrubs, trees and perennials were planted where brown fields and abandoned fuel tanks once were. And this is just phase one of the new bike path plan.

"Today represents a real significant milestone in this multi-year effort to do our generation's work and rebuild this wonderful lakeshore bike path," said Weinberger.

A million dollars in donations went to the project, raised by the Parks Foundation from more than 250 residents and businesses. Included in that $1 million is $250,000 from the UVM Medical Center for fitness equipment found along the route.

"This kind of project: outdoors, beautiful Lake Champlain, excersize in many different ways, just hits that out of the park," said Dr. John Brumsted, UVM Medical Center CEO.

And now it's on to Phase Two. The city's goal is to rehab all 8 miles of the bike path. It comes with a total price tag of $13 to $16 million.

Bids are back for the job and if approved by the City Council Monday night, construction on the next phase could begin next week with the goal of wrapping up at the end of the year..