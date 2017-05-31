Quantcast

Burlington teachers' contracts still unresolved after mediation

Burlington teachers' contracts still unresolved after mediation session


BURLINGTON, Vt. -

There were new negotiations, but no resolution for teachers' contracts in Burlington.

After a seven-hour mediation session Wednesday, the school board and teacher's union remain at odds over salaries and benefits.

Both parties now have to submit arguments to the mediator by next week.

The board says they've made "limited progress."

