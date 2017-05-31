Vt. governor convinced about teacher health care compromise

There’s an update on the status of the budget and teacher health care negotiations.

The governor says he's convinced he and lawmakers can reach a compromise.

But we've learned the two sides have not been able to agree on who will even be in on the debate.

The Scott administration canceled a scheduled meeting Tuesday.

And Wednesday, the governor told us he'll be sending out a letter detailing the procedure for upcoming meetings.

That includes not having nearly a dozen lawmakers in on the discussion as was planned for Tuesday's meeting.

