Vt. governor convinced about teacher health care compromise

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

There’s an update on the status of the budget and teacher health care negotiations.

The governor says he's convinced he and lawmakers can reach a compromise.

But we've learned the two sides have not been able to agree on who will even be in on the debate.

The Scott administration canceled a scheduled meeting Tuesday.

And Wednesday, the governor told us he'll be sending out a letter detailing the procedure for upcoming meetings.

That includes not having nearly a dozen lawmakers in on the discussion as was planned for Tuesday's meeting.

