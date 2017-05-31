Quantcast

1 injured in head-on collision in Essex

ESSEX, Vt. -

At least one person is being treated for injuries after a head-on collision.

It happened on Susie Wilson Bypass in Essex late Wednesday night.

We don't know how badly the one person was hurt.

It took until Thursday morning to get the crash cleaned up.

