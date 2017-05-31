1 injured in head-on collision in Essex

Susie Wilson Bypass in Essex was closed Wednesday night because of an accident.
Susie Wilson Bypass in Essex was closed Wednesday night because of an accident.
A suspected Burlington drug dealer is off the streets.
A suspected Burlington drug dealer is off the streets.
A boil water order in Peru, New York.
A boil water order in Peru, New York.
A city in upstate New York is now home to the nation's first ever "opiate court" - a pilot program designed to help those arrested and addicted to opioids.
A city in upstate New York is now home to the nation's first ever "opiate court" - a pilot program designed to help those arrested and addicted to opioids.
The electric utility for Vermont's largest city is offering to help customers upgrade to electric cars, contributing $1,200 for the purchase of each new vehicle.
The electric utility for Vermont's largest city is offering to help customers upgrade to electric cars, contributing $1,200 for the purchase of each new vehicle.
Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he thinks it still could be possible to pass a marijuana legalization bill in what's expected to be the upcoming two-day veto session of the state Legislature.
Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he thinks it still could be possible to pass a marijuana legalization bill in what's expected to be the upcoming two-day veto session of the state Legislature.
Police say there was a bomb threat at the Vermont State Office Building on Federal Street in St. Albans City.
Police say there was a bomb threat at the Vermont State Office Building on Federal Street in St. Albans City.
Two people were rescued from Lake Champlain Wednesday morning after clinging to a boat for more than an hour.
Two people were rescued from Lake Champlain Wednesday morning after clinging to a boat for more than an hour.