Car crash closes Susie Wilson Byway in Essex

ESSEX, Vt. -

Susie Wilson Bypass in Essex was closed Wednesday night because of an accident.

Police say two cars collided head-on. One person was taken to the hospital – the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The road was re-opened at about 11:30 p.m.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

