Heroin arrest in Burlington

Heroin arrest in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A suspected Burlington drug dealer is off the streets.

Queen city police arrested 33-year-old Antonio Hammond Wednesday afternoon. Police say he tried to swallow heroin when they went to take him into custody.

He's facing multiple drug charges and is being held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

