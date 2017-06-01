Quantcast

Boil water issued in Peru, NY


PERU, N.Y. -

A boil water order in Peru, New York.

The south side of Peru Bridge including Tops Market Plaza, Pasqueles, McDonald's, Dunkin' Donuts, Maplefields, Subway, Living Goods, Sweet Treat and all the homes in the area must boil their water to ensure safety.

This is due to a water line break and remains in effect until further notice from the Clinton County Health Department.

