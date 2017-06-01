Vermont governor says talks continuing on marijuana plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he thinks it still could be possible to pass a marijuana legalization bill in what's expected to be the upcoming two-day veto session of the state Legislature.

Scott says negotiations have been taking place to address his concerns with the legalization bill that he vetoed last month.

The Republican leaders in the Legislature have said they wouldn't allow a parliamentary maneuver that would be needed to pass a revised marijuana bill during the session due to begin June 21.

Scott said Wednesday that if his public safety concerns about the marijuana legalization proposal can be met, he'd reach out to Republican leaders.

He said he didn't know if the Republicans would go along, but there are other approaches that could achieve the same goal.

