Utilities company offers $1,200 for purchasing electric cars

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The electric utility for Vermont's largest city is offering to help customers upgrade to electric cars, contributing $1,200 for the purchase of each new vehicle.

Darren Springer, a Burlington Electric spokesperson, says the program is meant to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the city. WVPS-FM reports the incentive program only includes electric-only vehicles - plug-in, hybrid vehicles that run on both gasoline and electric don't qualify.

Springer said the $1,200 offer from Burlington Electric can be used in tandem with federal tax incentives of up to $7,500, which could make electric cars an alternative for individuals looking for a new car.

He also says the utility provider is speaking with car dealerships to explore making the rebate automatic for purchasing electric vehicles.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.