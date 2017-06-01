Cleaning service worker pleads not guilty to theft charges

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) - A woman who worked for a Vermont home cleaning service has pleaded not guilty to charges that she committed identity theft and stole from clients.
Police arrested 42-year-old Tara Monsante, of South Royalton, Vermont, last week, saying she tried to use a stolen driver's license to withdraw money at a Windsor bank. The Valley News reports police said Monsante, who worked under the alias Amy Gorman, is accused of stealing cash and checks from customers.
Police also said they had a fugitive from justice warrant for her arrest in New Hampshire in connection with a 2015 theft and credit card fraud conviction.
Police said they began investigating in April, when a Woodstock woman whose home was visited by a cleaning crew said a missing blank check was written out to a person whose name she didn't recognize and was cashed.
