Tractor-trailer off the Interstate causes delays in Swanton

Firefighters had to break out their chain saws to clear around a tractor-trailer tip over off the northbound side of Interstate 89 in Swanton.

It was a cleanup effort that began in the early hours of the morning commute. State Police say they were called out at about 5 a.m.

"Luckily there's no injuries. We just want to make sure that people are driving slow and staying awake. Like I said, it's still under investigation, but possibly sleeping while driving," said Trooper Matthew Johnson, Vermont State Police.

It wasn't just trees surrounding the tractor-trailer. There were several reasons why the cleanup took crews six hours.

"There was scrap metal in the cargo unit of the TT unit," said Johnson.

Scrap metal spilled and fuel too. About 200 gallons of it according to firefighters we spoke with on scene.

"One side has been ruptured and it unfortunately just likes to slide over to the next one and then it emptied right out," said Assistant Chief Jason Cross, Swanton Fire Department.

Emptied right out into the ground, firefighters told us which is why they had to call in even more help in the cleanup effort.

"Unfortunately it's into the ground and the ground is completely saturated and that's why we contacted state hazmat and the Agency of Natural Resources," said Cross.

Crews eventually brought in the heavy equipment to hoist that tractor-trailer out and reopened the interstate just before 11 a.m.