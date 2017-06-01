Police: 2 men arrested for using fake $100 bills in Quechee

Two men have been arrested for passing counterfeit cash in the Quechee area.

Police say Jeffrey Medina and Steve Medina used fake $100 bills at at least six businesses. The larger bills were recognized at several locations and turned away, but police think others may have accepted the bills and are still not aware.

The two men are being held at the Southern State Correction Facility and more charges could be coming. Anyone with information about these incidents should call the Hartford Police.