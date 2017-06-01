Quantcast

Pomerleau donates $1M to Burlington YMCA

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Thanks to a generous donation, the YMCA in Burlington is one step closer to a new start.

Tony Pomerleau and his family donated a million dollars to the YMCA with the condition that the "Y" raise an additional million to qualify for it.

The plan is to build in the 60,000-square foot space at the former Ethan Allen Club on College Street.

Officials say the new Y will have better fitness facilities and accessibility than the previous location and more space for child care.

But there are still financial challenges that have to be overcome for this to happen.

"It's an ambitious project and one of the things is that we stay downtown. It is more expensive to develop in downtown than outside of town for just the infrastructure and moving everything downtown," said Kyle Dodson, YMCA Burlington CEO.

YMCA officials say the project will cost $22 million total. They need to raise $15 million and already have $9 of that now, not including Thursday's donation.

If they can raise enough by the end of the year, they want to break ground next summer.

They say close to 15,000 people use the facility a year.

