Pomerleau donates $1M to Burlington YMCA

Susie Wilson Bypass in Essex was closed Wednesday night because of an accident.
Susie Wilson Bypass in Essex was closed Wednesday night because of an accident.
A suspected Burlington drug dealer is off the streets.
A suspected Burlington drug dealer is off the streets.
A boil water order in Peru, New York.
A boil water order in Peru, New York.
A woman who worked for a Vermont home cleaning service has pleaded not guilty to charges that she committed identity theft and stole from clients.
A woman who worked for a Vermont home cleaning service has pleaded not guilty to charges that she committed identity theft and stole from clients.
Two men have been arrested for passing counterfeit cash in the Quechee area.
Two men have been arrested for passing counterfeit cash in the Quechee area.
A city in upstate New York is now home to the nation's first ever "opiate court" - a pilot program designed to help those arrested and addicted to opioids.
A city in upstate New York is now home to the nation's first ever "opiate court" - a pilot program designed to help those arrested and addicted to opioids.
A tractor-trailer off the Interstate caused delays in Swanton all morning.
A tractor-trailer off the Interstate caused delays in Swanton all morning.
Thanks to a generous donation, the YMCA in Burlington is one step closer to a new start.
Thanks to a generous donation, the YMCA in Burlington is one step closer to a new start.