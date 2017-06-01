Will a fake crash, trial have an impact on students?

Remember being 17?

A lot of us were just able to start driving friends in the car and as a teenager. It's a really exciting time. But it also could mean a lot of pressure for drivers to make good decisions before getting behind the wheel.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, impaired drivers make up more than 16,000 deaths and a million injuries.

It may not look like a typical courthouse because it isn't, but that is a real judge and prosecutors addressing Colchester high school students.

"You could hear a pin drop and i don't know if you've ever been in a room with 11th and 12th-graders but it's hard to get a room that engaged," said Justin Brown, assistant principal, Colchester High School.

This exercise is two years in the making.

Rewind to May of last year when a mock crash set the scene.

A graduating senior was killed in a post-prom accident and Amber Sicard, a junior at the time, was arrested at the scene.

"Last year during the car crash, it was honestly feeling so real lying on the car, it was really feeling like a real situation like he was gone and it was my fault," said Sicard.

So here we are now, just weeks before her own graduation day.

Sicard sat in her fake trial listening to the evidence and testimonies following a staged fatal accident.

"One of your classmates, one of your best friends could be gone because of a decision the driver made," said Sicard.

"They are a piece of the bigger puzzle, we want to generate dialogue, we want to make these experiences relevant and meaningful," said Brown.

Brown is behind the mock presentations. We asked to see the data about whether fake crashes work.

He wouldn't give specifics claiming he's protecting students privacy.

Here's what he would say:

"Vermont has the highest response rate in the nation. We look to that data every year to gather a fresh perspective on student risk behaviors," said Brown.

Brown dug a little deeper to get some perspective and reached out to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

They said every day, 28 people die in the United States because of an alcohol-related crash. That means one person every 53 minutes.

Believe it or not, those numbers are down by a third compared to the numbers recorded three decades ago.

Students like Sicard hope it only gets better.

"It really makes people think about it and realizing you could have a promising future that can be taken away by a horrible mistake.," said Sicard.

What's interesting about this situation is the school had the crash involve an impaired driver who had taken too many of her pain medications for a sports injury and smoked pot.

Differently than drunk driving, teachers want students to think outside those boundaries.