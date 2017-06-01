Charity to open early childhood education center

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont charity is planning to start construction next month on a new center to provide early childhood education and other services for poor families with help from a $500,000 federal grant.

Capstone Community Action, based in Barre, says it hopes to open then new facility in Lamoille County this fall. The Times Argus reports it will have classrooms for about 45 children and will provide services such as housing counseling, tax assistance and financial advice. It is funded in part by a grant from the federal government's Head Start program.

The group is still looking to raise an additional $300,000 to pay for the facility.

Capstone recently opened a new building in Barre and provides services in Washington, Lamoille and Orange counties.

