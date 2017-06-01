New Hampshire House passes fetal homicide bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has passed legislation to allow murder charges to be brought against those who cause the death of a fetus.

Nearly 40 other states already have fetal homicide laws. The bill passed by the House on Thursday would allow fetuses that have reached 20 weeks after conception to be considered victims of murder, manslaughter, negligent homicide or assisted suicide.

Though the bill exempts abortions or any act committed by a pregnant woman, opponents say the bill threatens women's rights.

In 2015, both the House and Senate passed fetal homicide bills, but failed to agree on a final version. Then-Gov. John Lynch vetoed a similar bill in 2012.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has said he supports fetal homicide legislation. The bill now goes back to the Senate.

