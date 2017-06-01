Vermont advocates push for infrastructure investments

There are calls for help from Washington to build stronger, cleaner communities.

A coalition of community advocates says Vermont needs investment in infrastructure, like roads and bridges and clean water. They say water systems are failing across the state and without spending big money on fixes, the problems will get worse. It's part of a nationwide push to create millions of infrastructure jobs.

"Because any economy that is not in harmony with the ecology is one that is destined to fail," said James Ehlers, from Lake Champlain International.

The Trump administration released the outline of an infrastructure plan with its budget last month. It talks about making a $200 billion investment in infrastructure, but has few details about where that money will come from. It also talks about turning to the private sector to help. The Vermont group says any infrastructure plan should prioritize public investment over privatization and racial and gender equality in hiring.