Quantcast

Massachusetts lawyer mistaken for Vt. attorney convicted in dead - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Massachusetts lawyer mistaken for Vt. attorney convicted in deadly crash

Posted: Updated:
RUTLAND, Vt. -

A case of mistaken identity nearly cost a Massachusetts lawyer his job.

Christopher Patrick Sullivan is a lawyer in Boston and the incoming president of the Massachusetts Bar Association.

But the Supreme Court suspended him because they thought he was a different Christopher Sullivan, a Rutland lawyer who was convicted in a drunk driving crash that killed a 71-year-old woman.

The Boston lawyer is now back in the Court's good graces once they realized the mix-up.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.