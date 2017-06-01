Why Vt. shoppers are being ripped off at the register

Are you being overcharged at the register at some major retailers?

Dozens of retailers across Vermont are struggling with price scanner errors. You're being charged the wrong price when you check out and many people don't catch the mistakes before they pay. The best advice is to carefully check your receipt the next time you leave a grocery store, pharmacy or any place that uses a scanner at checkout.

No one likes to get ripped off at the register.

"I've had it happen to me," said Elsie Boisvert, shopper.

Often customers like Boisvert see a sign advertising a sale price on the shelf, but at the register it rings up wrong.

"I complained and they've usually made it well," said Boisvert.

But lots of shoppers miss the stores' mistakes. That's why the Vermont Agency of Agriculture sends in inspectors to keep retailers honest. We started asking questions last month about how the program works.

"It's all human error. We have never found an issue with the computer system, the pricing systems in stores," said Henry Marckres, Vermont Agriculture Agency.

During an inspection, stores are only allowed to get one price wrong out of 50 randomly selected items.

If you get 7 wrong out of 100 or 7 percent, that's an egregious violation.

"So we have had several egregious penalties over 7 percent with them," said Marckres.

Thursday, the state singled out one particular retailer. Dollar General. It has 30 stores in Vermont and 47 price scanner violations since 2013, totaling $210,000 in penalties.

"It's a pretty good store and it's close by to where I live," said Allen Hedges, shopper.

Loyal customers, like Hedges were surprised.

Reporter Jennifer Costa: What do you think about that?



Allen: That's not good I guess.

Less than two weeks ago, a Dollar General in Barre paid a $10,000 penalty. It's one of four Dollar General's fined last month. We wanted to talk to the company, but they referred us to the corporate office.

The corporate office did not get back to us by our deadline and would not let our cameras inside its stores.

"They don't, didn't seem to be taking it as seriously as we would hope that they would," said Marckres.

Dollar General is just one of several retailers whacked with fines for incorrect pricing or shorting customers on weighted items.

There have been $79,750 in penalties so far this year, $122,500 in penalties last year and $152,500 in 2015.

These hefty fines only kick in after stores ignore fixing a first violation penalty free.

"Consumers needed to know that this may be an issue and to watch their slips when they are doing business with them," said Marckres.

That means the next time Boisvert is at the register...

"I'll watch what they are punching in," said Boisvert.

We learned stores must honor posted prices even if its last week's sale that an employee forgot to change. For a full list of stores with violations, visit http://agriculture.vermont.gov/food_safety_consumer_protection/consumer_protection/violations