Iconic Vermont Life magazine on life support

The iconic Vermont Life magazine is on life support.

The magazine is millions in the red, but lawmakers and the governor may still conclude that losing money is a worthwhile investment for the state.

Vermont Life began chronicling idyllic stories from the Green Mountain State in 1947.

It boasts the biggest print audience of any Vermont publication but it's not bringing in the green.

State leaders say it's time to turn the page into a new era.

"In its present form, I believe it needs to change in some way," said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

Most of the magazine's budget comes from subscribers, but tourism and marketing remain its primary purpose.

The magazine is about $3 million in the hole despite receiving about $300,000 in state subsidy a year.

When asked for an interview, staff at the magazine directed us to Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Mike Schirling.

"It is a really valuable tool for telling the story of Vermont," said Schirling.

A report written by the magazine earlier this year contends it generates more than $30 million in spending a year for the state economy and is responsible for more than $100 million worth of real estate sales over the years.

But despite any bang for its buck the state may get, lawmakers and the governor want to see the business sustain itself.

The proposed budget calls for using the bottom line to decide whether to accept losses as a marketing cost, turn it into more of a government publication, find a publishing partner, or sell it to the highest bidder.

"We think we can find a path forward regardless of which one of those paths ends up being most viable," said Schirling.

"The state-sponsored aspect of Vermont Life is a very significant part of whether or not it's going to be successful," said Traci Griffith, Saint Michael's College Media Studies.

Griffith says the magazine has value to potential buyers or partners, but that value depends on how much control the state would give up.

She says it lacks hard-news appeal, but the photography provides strong roots in Vermont's media landscape.

As for the expectation of lawmakers and the governor that a promotional publication should turn a profit…

"It's probably a little unrealistic," said Griffith.

In the midst of all the uncertainty swirling around the magazine, editor Mary Nowlan is leaving the fold.

Schirling says that's not a bad woman, but simply a reflection of the talent at the magazine that others want to poach.