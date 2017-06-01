Vt. man accused of pleasuring himself in public denies charges, released

The man accused of pleasuring himself in a Williston toy store denies the charges in court.

Investigators are talking about the alleged incident on camera for the first time.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Kenneth Bishop exposed and pleasured himself in front of a young girl.

He pleaded not guilty to lewd and lascivious conduct and not guilty to violating the conditions of his release for a similar case.

Police say a 10-year-old witnessed Kenneth Bishop expose and pleasure himself in the doll aisle of Toys R Us. The girl watched the store's surveillance footage and picked him out. According to graphic details listed in the affidavit, which we are not sharing, Bishop allegedly made no attempt to hide what he was doing. The little girl apparently told an investigator when she saw him in the aisle she felt "really, really uncomfortable" and like she wanted to "scream."

"Stranger-related assaults do not occur as frequently as people who know the offenders. The offenders being known to the family, to the victim are much more common," said Sgt. Christopher Nadeau, Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations.

Bishop is also accused of exposing himself in the toy aisle of the Big Lots in Morrisville back in February.

That's being handled out of Lamoille County Court. The incident was allegedly in front of a 9-year-old girl, who told police Bishop was standing close to her.

Reporter Alexandra Montgomery: As far as do people do multiple crimes, does it occur more than once?

Nadeau: That can happen, but to have court cases so close together is a little rare.

Nadeau says investigators there are now handling the case because of the multiple allegations against him.

"We felt that it was serious enough and we wanted to investigate it," said Nadeau.

Bishop was released Thursday on a 24-hour curfew, although he is allowed to go to work, he is not allowed to be around children, indirectly or directly.

To get kids to talk about an event or person, he says they ask general questions without leading the child.

For example, asking about the child's family and seeing if that causes the child to open up.

Since the room is designed for a child's comfort, the investigator sits at a kid's table with them. We asked Nadeau how they get kids to open up about topics that are uncomfortable or that they may not understand.

"This interview is important, we have other elements that come in therapist or doctor because of injuries than those can be used in court, but this definitely has a significant outcome of an investigation," said Nadeau.

He says his team has 150 cases this year so far, and about 110 are with children.

