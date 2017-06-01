Vt. man accused of pleasuring himself in public denies charges, released

Susie Wilson Bypass in Essex was closed Wednesday night because of an accident.
A suspected Burlington drug dealer is off the streets.
A boil water order in Peru, New York.
The man accused of pleasuring himself in a Williston toy store denies the charges in court.
A woman who worked for a Vermont home cleaning service has pleaded not guilty to charges that she committed identity theft and stole from clients.
The man charged with sexually assaulting a woman in the bathroom of the courthouse in Vermont's largest city is going to be tried elsewhere.
The federal government has abandoned efforts to seize a Vermont boarding house that prosecutors say was a haven for drug activity.
Two men have been arrested for passing counterfeit cash in the Quechee area.
