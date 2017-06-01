Vermont congressional delegation decries Trump climate plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The three members of the Vermont congressional delegation are decrying President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

In announcing his decision Thursday, Trump said the Paris accord is more about other nations gaining a "financial advantage" over the U.S. than it is about climate change.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy says that it would be a "travesty to squander this moment of world unity."

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders says Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement "is an abdication of American leadership and an international disgrace."

Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch calls the decision a "stunning rejection of science" that imperils national and global security that "will do irreversible harm to our planet."

