Suspect in sex assault at courthouse to be tried elsewhere

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The man charged with sexually assaulting a woman in the bathroom of the courthouse in Vermont's largest city is going to be tried elsewhere.
Court records don't say where 33-year-old Robert Rosario will be tried outside his hometown of Burlington.
The Burlington Free Press reports that jurors will not be hearing evidence for the case while sitting in a courtroom near the alleged crime scene.
Rosario has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault without consent in the rest room of the Edward J. Costello courthouse in 2015.
The Burlington Free Press reports that Rosario's lawyer, Robert Katims, wrote that media reports of the crime have focused on the courthouse as a "blameworthy actor."
Prosecutors agreed to the change, but said it was to protect the victim.
