Suspect in sex assault at courthouse to be tried elsewhere

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The man charged with sexually assaulting a woman in the bathroom of the courthouse in Vermont's largest city is going to be tried elsewhere.

Court records don't say where 33-year-old Robert Rosario will be tried outside his hometown of Burlington.

The Burlington Free Press reports that jurors will not be hearing evidence for the case while sitting in a courtroom near the alleged crime scene.

Rosario has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault without consent in the rest room of the Edward J. Costello courthouse in 2015.

The Burlington Free Press reports that Rosario's lawyer, Robert Katims, wrote that media reports of the crime have focused on the courthouse as a "blameworthy actor."

Prosecutors agreed to the change, but said it was to protect the victim.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

Burlington rape suspect back in Vermont facing charges

Burlington courthouse rape suspect set to answer charges

Burlington alleged rape withheld from public and mayor

Burlington police: Accused courthouse rapist apprehended in NY

Police: Accused rapist may be back in Vermont

Courthouse rape allegations poses security issues

Why did police wait to warn public of alleged rapist on the loose?

Burlington police investigate courthouse rape allegations