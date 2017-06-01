Quantcast

NH police arrest armed robbery suspect

LITTLETON, N.H. -

New Hampshire police say they've arrested an armed robbery suspect.

Police arrested 26-year-old Kyle McKenzie of Lancaster Wednesday.

They say he's responsible for the armed robbery at the Circle K in Littleton in the early hours of May 19 and a number of other crimes related to stolen property.

He was arraigned Thursday and remains behind bars.

Police say more arrests could be coming. 

