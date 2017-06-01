NH police arrest armed robbery suspect

The man accused of pleasuring himself in a Williston toy store denies the charges in court.
A woman who worked for a Vermont home cleaning service has pleaded not guilty to charges that she committed identity theft and stole from clients.
New Hampshire police say they've arrested an armed robbery suspect.
The man charged with sexually assaulting a woman in the bathroom of the courthouse in Vermont's largest city is going to be tried elsewhere.
The federal government has abandoned efforts to seize a Vermont boarding house that prosecutors say was a haven for drug activity.
Two men have been arrested for passing counterfeit cash in the Quechee area.
A city in upstate New York is now home to the nation's first ever "opiate court" - a pilot program designed to help those arrested and addicted to opioids.
Are you being overcharged at the register at some major retailers? Dozens of retailers across Vermont are struggling with this problem.
