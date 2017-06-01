Vt. couple reuses rainwater to fill summer pool

Reuse and recycle. They're terms you've likely heard many times, but probably not about rain. By being resourceful, a Cambridge couple was able to save a lot of money.

"I didn't think that it was going to get full this quick," said Crystal Wright.

If you didn't think it rained much over the past month think again.

Wright just finished filling her backyard swimming pool using an unusual method.

"All this water...from rain. About 3,000 gallons," said Wright.

Weather data show rainfall amounts have been about two and a half inches above normal in the Burlington area so far this spring.

It's a different picture than the drought last summer when the Wright's water well ran nearly dry after they used it to fill up their pool.

"Couldn't do laundry, couldn't do dishes, couldn't take baths," said Wright.

The well is OK now, but the lesson learned led to them to a new way to fill it up using rain water.

There were a few trial and errors first...

"We had a barrel on the other side of the house, the same barrel, and we were having the rain go into that, but we didn't have the pump in it. So I was lugging it all by hand to the pool," said Wright.

Then there was a more practical, resourceful solution that included moving a 50 gallon barrel and adding a hose and sump pump.

"My husband's like we'll put that under the gutter and we'll just run the hose to it and it will pump itself in. So, it worked," said Wright.

And it worked fast.

"April 23, we set it up, hooked that all up and just from rain, it's completely filled the pool," said Wright.

Wright estimates she would have spent hundreds of dollars if she got this amount of water delivered. And now that her pool is full, she's coming up with other ideas of how to use the water she collects.

"I can water all of my plants with it instead of having to use the hose and to potentially drain my well again," said Wright.

The water is still a bit too cool for a dip, but it is ready and swimmable. The Wright's say they plan on keeping the pool up throughout the winter, but if they ever have to go through this process again, they say they plan on turning to the same process to save money and resources.